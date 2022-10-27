Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will visit Liberty Chowk in Lahore today (Thursday) in connection with upcoming PTI’s long march.

According to sources, PTI chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Liberty Chowk, the venue for the start of PTI long march, at 6:00pm where he will mobilize his party workers to participate in the long march.

Imran Khan is also scheduled to preside over some important meeting at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam in connection with PTI long march. Imran Khan will also address the social media convention at the Chief Minister Punjab s Secretariat.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PTI chairman while addressing a press conference had announced to start long march against government from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on Friday (October 28).

He said that the people will gather at Liberty Chowk at 11:00am from where the long march will start. “I am inviting the entire nation. People belonging to all walks of life including labourers and others should participate in the long march for the real freedom of the country,” said Khan.