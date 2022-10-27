Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said Wednes­day that Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is playing a ‘dangerous game’ by using senior journalist Arshad Shar­if’s killing for petty pol­itics and casting asper­sions on the state institu­tions. “Imran Niazi is play­ing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Ar­shad Sharif for petty poli­tics & going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions. He should be patient & wait for findings of Judicial Commission in­stead of resorting to base­less allegations,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter, prior to concluding his vis­it to Saudi Arabia. On Tues­day, prime minister de­cided that Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya would be probed by a high level ju­dicial commission for what the government would re­quest the Islamabad High Court to designate a judge for the purpose. He also as­sured the nation for a trans­parent probe into the tragic incident and bringing forth the facts to the nation.