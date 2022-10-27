ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is playing a ‘dangerous game’ by using senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing for petty politics and casting aspersions on the state institutions. “Imran Niazi is playing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics & going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions. He should be patient & wait for findings of Judicial Commission instead of resorting to baseless allegations,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter, prior to concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, prime minister decided that Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya would be probed by a high level judicial commission for what the government would request the Islamabad High Court to designate a judge for the purpose. He also assured the nation for a transparent probe into the tragic incident and bringing forth the facts to the nation.
