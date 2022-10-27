Share:

Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) and Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS), University of Sargodha organized a seminar titled: “Population and Food Security” on October 26, 2022. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University, Dr. Omar Riaz (Department of Earth Sciences), Dr. Muhammad Irfan Ullah (Department of Entomology), Dr. Abdul Rehman, (Department of Agronomy) from University of Sargodha, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Bashir from University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, President Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) spoke on the occasion.

Speakers discussed the impact of Climate Change on food security. It was underscored that the COVID 19 phase has led to an increased undernourishment by 22.5 percent and nearly 30 percent of global population faces moderate or severe food security.

On Pakistan’s situation and food security, it was argued that Pakistan being a populous country needs to adopt counter measures to limit the consequences of climate change and food security. The recent floods in Pakistan have affected 35 percent of the total area for plantation of agriculture crops. Cotton crops have been destroyed. The cotton crop cannot sustain floods, thereby the crops having flood resilient capacity should be planted in such areas. Sugar cane is ideal for growing in flooded areas.

The development of agriculture sector should be a priority for government. The government needs to cooperate with farmers in formulation of labour laws. The profession of farmers also needs to be respected in society. Through research and technology, the agricultural practices need to be improved. The usage of chemical fertilizer should be limited and instead green manuring should be the preferred option. The embankment of rivers to avoid flood is also significant.

The audience comprised of university students and faculty members.