Share:

MULTAN - A Japan Inter­national Cooperation Agency (JICA) mission of health experts on Wednesday visited the Chil­dren’s Hospital for strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services. The team visited the stabilization centre, NICU, Neonatal Emergency, operation theatres and different units of the hos­pital. The six-member delegation consisted of Dr Rei Kansaku, Rei Sato, Rita Hanato, Yumi Okaza, Mika Kuryana and Asim Khattak