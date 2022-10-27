ISLAMABAD     -   Adviser  to Prime Minister on  Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit  Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira  on Wednesday said Kashmir issue  was linked with the sentiments  of the people of Pakistan  and no government dared to  compromise on it and assured  them full support in their right  to self-determination struggle.  Addressing a press conference  on the eve of black day, to be observed  on Thursday, along with  Chairman Kashmir Committee  Syed Basit Bukhari and Hurriyat  leaders Ghulam Muhammad  Safi, Faiz Naqashbandi and  Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, he  termed the Indian subjugation  of Kashmiris a gross violation of  Human Rights and stressed for  awakening the consciousness  of the international community.  He said October 27 was the  blackest day in world history  when India on this day in 1947  landed its 80,000 army personnel  in Kashmir and illegally  occupied the valley against  the will of the people. Now in  the presence of one million Indian  Army, the worst atrocities  against the innocent Kashmiris  were continuing but could not  demoralize their courage, he  added. Kaira said irrespective  of political affiliations, every  government had voiced the  plight of Kashmiris at home and  internationally which would  continue. There had been some  semblance of support from  the Muslim countries on Kashmir  issue, however, there was a  need to bring the international  community together in discrediting  the abuse of power in  the held valley at the hands of  a fascist Indian government, he  added. Kaira called for keeping  the youth aware of the government’s  efforts for Kashmir and  the importance of Kashmir as  the unfinished agenda of partition  to keep them motivated  and save them from hopelessness.  Terming Kashmir a  human rights issue, he said  that no one could be subdued  through the use of brute force  in the twenty-first century. He  added that Pakistan’s main dispute  with India was Kashmir  and it would keep providing  moral and diplomatic support  to the Kashmiris in their just  struggle. Kaira said that Pakistan  Peoples Party was the first  political party that included the  Kashmir dispute in its manifesto  and Pakistan’s independence  was incomplete till the freedom  of IIOJK.

President approves appointment of Justice Athar Minullah as SC judge