KARACHI-Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday announced the arrest of accused involved in molestation of a flood victim 9-year-old girl in Clifton area.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Police Office, the city police chief said the accused were arrested by district South police within 72 hours of tragic incident. He said the arrested, identified as Ghulam Rasool and Khalid, were arrested on October 23rd who had abducted the minor girl from the car parking of a shopping mall, who was begging there. The accused took her near Do Darya area molested her. Later, they dropped the injured child at the mall. The victim minor was shifted to hospital in injured condition while the case was registered on a complaint of victim’s mother. The Karachi police chief said a team headed by Deputy IGP South Irfan Baloch was formed to probe the case. Police, with the help of CCTV footage of different locations, traced the vehicle used in the crime. The owner of the vehicle had given his car to his friend, who committed the heinous crime and also confessed his crime. One of the arrested was a driver by profession and the other one was his friend. The criminal record of both arrested was being checked and further investigations were also underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh government transferred function of urban immovable property tax management to department of Local Government while citizens would be facilitated to pay their taxes online or from any bank for ease of payment and financial transparency.

A ceremony was held here on Wednesday for transfer of the function from provincial Excise department to the Local Government department and signing of agreement between Sindh LG Department, Pakistan Post, Sindh Bank and 1-Link for collection of this tax.