LAHORE - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over will observe Black Day on Thursday (today) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019.

Call for the observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hur­riyat Conference. APHC in a statement in Srinagar asked the Kashmiris to demonstrate to the world, tomorrow, that they would not rest till Jammu and Kashmir was liberated from Indian slavery.

It urged the global community to give up its criminal silence on the Indian brutalities in IIOJK and take practical steps to force New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination as per the UN Security Council resolutions.