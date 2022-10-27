Share:

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Black Day on Thursday to convey a strong message to the world that they reject the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown and civil curfew by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars are being held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October 1947 as well as the revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The APHC in a statement in Srinagar asked the Kashmiris to demonstrate to the world, that they would not rest till Jammu and Kashmir was liberated from Indian slavery.

It was on 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops in total violation of the spirit of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent had militarily invaded Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.