Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has ordered a ban on any new construction alongside rivers, irrigation canals, and other waterways in the province in addition to launching an effective crackdown against existing illegal encroachments. The CM on Wednesday while presiding over a meeting about the province’s Anti-Encroachment drive, maintained that no political pressure or other forms of intervention should be tolerated in this regard and gave instructions to the relevant authorities to enforce Section 144 against the construction of new houses, hotels, and other commercial and non-commercial infrastructure alongside waterways including the River Swat, River Panjkora, River Kunhar, and canals of the Irrigation Department throughout the province. He stressed that there should be no leniency toward encroachments, adding that all stakeholders should fulfil their duties for the purpose, and in the future, no department will issue NOC for the construction of new infrastructure near waterways. The CM said that there is no room for negligence or delay in taking action against the encroachments that resulted in negative impacts on the economy and the loss of precious human lives and property during the 2010 and recent floods. He directed the Irrigation Department to identify flood-prone areas in the province and stated that citizens’ ignorance of the matter does not excuse government departments and agencies from their duty. He further directed short-term, mid-term and long-term planning to eliminate encroachments, especially alongside rivers in Hazara and Malakand Division. On this occasion, he directed to speed up work on the markings for identifying high flood/ water in waterways and to involve relevant stakeholders and experts to have a complete and comprehensive study to this effect. He emphasized the need for the construction of small dams to reduce risks of flood damage under long-term planning and directed the concerned authorities to submit appropriate proposals for this purpose. Briefing on the steps taken under the Anti-Encroachment drive, it was said that so far, 100 No of encroachments along river swat have been removed in five different operations in Kalam, Madyan, Bahrain, Fiza Ghat and Mingora. Besides, hotels and boundary walls re-constructed within the demarcated flood plain of Kalam Bazar have also been demolished. It was further informed that site data of new, old and re-constructed encroachment spots are regularly collected by the Irrigation Department and submitted to the local administration for issuance of notices and to carry out anti-Encroachment operations accordingly. The forum was also informed that six permanent encroachments from Nipki Khel Irrigation Scheme, whereas 17 temporary encroachments and 6 No of permanent encroachments from Fatehpur Irrigation Canal in Swat district have been removed during the Anti-Encroachment drive alongside Canals