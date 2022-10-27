Share:

LAHORE-Lahore division and Bahawalpur women hockey teams cruised into the final of 73rd Punjab Games Women hockey event after winning their respective semifinals here at Mini Hockey Stadium, on Wednesday.

Lahore division thrashed Rawalpindi 5-0 in the first semifinal while Bahawalpur women outlasted Faisalabad 3-0. The 3rd/4th position match will be played between Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. In a football event at Punjab Stadium, Multan and Sahiwal divisions reached the finals. Multan beat Sargodha 3-0 whereas Sahiwal defeated Lahore Division 7-6 on plenty of kicks.

In volleyball event at NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions reached the final. Faisalabad beat Gujranwala 4-1 while Sahiwal downed Lahore Divisions 3-0. Lahore swimmers dominated the Games’ swimming competitions taking top positions in seven disciplines contested at Punjab International Swimming Complex. In the baseball event at PU New Campus Ground, Sahiwal defeated Lahore 16-6 to win bronze medal.

DG SBP Tariq Qureshi said the contingent of Danish School is also participating in Punjab Games sports competitions. Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta and the DG SBP were the guests of honour at Punjab Games sports events and distributed prizes among the position holders.