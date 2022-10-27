Share:

Ai r raid alerts have been activated across eastern, northern and southern Ukraine, including the country’s capital Kyiv, due to possible Russian airstrikes, local media reports said early on Thursday.

On Telegram, officials from various regions of the country said there is a strong possibility of airstrikes, urging civilians to take shelter.

No warnings were reportedly made in the Crimea region, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Air raid alarms are given by local authorities in Ukraine on a daily basis due to possible missile and drone strikes, which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructure.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the last three weeks, after an explosion hit Russia’s key Kerch Bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.