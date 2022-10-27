Share:

Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Wednesday directed the Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take a prompt action against those involved in posting blasphemous material and maligning state institutions on social media.

“There should be no laxity in strict action against such elements by the DG FIA or else the court will summon him and other subordinates in person on the next date of hearing,” observed LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz while hearing the petition.

The apex court also took notice of issue of non-payment of salaries to the officers and employees of Cyber Crime Wing of FIA. “The government neither regularised these employees who were recruited on contract three years ago nor paid them wages for last six months. How can be Cyber Crime Wing run under such circumstances as these employees might quit jobs,” said the judge of top court. The court also sought a detailed report from Establishment Division as to why the summary for payment of salaries was not approved yet.

The court postponed hearing in the case till November 4, 2022.

Earlier, when the court took up petition, filed by Umer Nawaz and Amir Zafar, Rao Abdul Rahim appeared before the court on behalf of petitioners while FIA Additional Director Tariq Pervaiz, Deputy Director Rana Khurram Saeed, Assistant Director Legal Sheikh Amir and Hafiz Nahim Ashraf Advocate from PTA were also present in the courtroom.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz also expressed his deep concerns over transfer of FIA Cyber Crime Wing Lahore Incharge Waqas Saeed and summoned the newly appointed Incharge Cyber Crime Wing Asif Iqbal in person along with record on the next date of hearing. He apprised court that FIA had failed in acting upon a notification of appointing a focal person in each unit of Cyber Crime Wing. On this, the court said FIA should fill the vacant vacancies or else the court will have to pass some strict verdict.

Rao Abdul Rahim told court that the higher authorities had transferred FIA Cyber Crime Wing Incharge Lahore and appointed Asif Iqbal on his place who had stopped inquiry/ action on applications filed with FIA against those involved in spreading blasphemous material on social media.

He told court that the government also violated the service rules by posting Asif Iqbal, a BPS-17, against a vacancy to be filed by a grade 18 officer.

He said the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA Rawalpindi began initiating action against the accused following the court orders but on the other hand the FIA top guns had restrained FIA Cyber Crime Wing Lahore from doing so. “We don’t want to engage any specific circle against the accused but officers of all the circles should launch legal action against those involved in spreading blasphemous material on social media,” the lawyer said.

The judge of apex court directed FIA Cyber Crime Wing Lahore Asif Iqbal to appear before court in person on the next date of hearing along with record of all the applications filed against accused.

In the petition, the counsel told court that DG FIA had formed anti-blasphemy units in all the 15 circles of Cyber Crime Wing but unfortunately seven or eight circles are being run without appointing the deputy directors.

“How can be the cases of blasphemy solved in such circumstances,” the lawyer said.

Rao Abdul Rahim added that a flood of blasphemous material is hitting on social media by some elements but FIA had failed in arresting the accused. “FIA and PTA are not taking concrete steps to stop all this happening on social media round the clock,” the lawyer of petitioner said.