ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most plain areas of the country at day time during the next 24 hours. The weath­er will remain cold in northern parts during night and morning. Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan. Accord­ing to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevail­ing over most parts of the country.