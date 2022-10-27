Share:

The already tense political climate is expected to escalate further with former prime minister Imran Khan announcing to hold a long march on Friday, demanding the government call fresh general elections. This news has put the capital on high alert once again as the government has started preparations to deploy thousands of security personnel to block supporters from entering the city.

The hope however, is that while the authorities take the needed security precautions, there is no violence and intimidation used against protesters and those wanting to join the march. What took place the last time around was unfortunate and with the polarisation having increased since then, provocation from either side could lead to unsavoury events.

As per reports, the interior ministry has already decided to deploy around 30,000 police, rangers, and paramilitary troops in Islamabad and not allow protesters to enter the red-zone area near the parliament building. It is good to see that PTI officials have made it clear that the crowd must and will remain peaceful and that they will occupy points that have already been allowed by the courts. Similarly, all police officers and security personnel have also been instructed to remain unarmed.

Considering the number of times this scenario has played out on an annual basis, the hope is that all the stakeholders have for once learned their lessons. It also remains to be seen how long the march will last this time around. PTI supporters were disappointed the last time around due to the protest being called off prematurely to their surprise. Therefore, it is likely that Mr Khan will be under added pressure to hold his ground and not concede easily. Regardless of how the political drama unfolds, the hope is that there is no violence that puts the lives of citizens at risk.