Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has also rejected government’s appeal to stop the long march.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that that long march has not yet been started and the government has lost it senses. He said that if power will be used against the march then the leaders will not be allowed to escape Islamabad. He said that the long march will be peaceful, according to law and constitutional, government will dig its grave if it will try to craft any chaos.

In another tweet, he said that the picture of him circulating on social media is from the days when he was infected with Covid-19, he is well and not like former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who run away from the country when not in the government.

He went on to say that he is in Lahore and will hold a press conference at 5 pm. While he added that he will also participate in long march on Friday, and there will be a historic welcome of long march in Rawalpindi.