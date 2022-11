Share:

PESHAWAR - The Met Office on Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the province and cold weather in the hilly areas during next 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather with isolated rains is expected in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla and Mansehra districts. During last 24 hours, mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province, while cold weather prevailed in the hilly areas.