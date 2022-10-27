Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints outlasted Haji Sons by 9-3 in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022 match played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday.

In the only match played on the third day, Master Paints players displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques that helped them topple Team Haji Sons by 9-3. Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Maj Baber Mehboob Awan (R), polo players, their families and supporters were also present on this occasion tro witness the enthralling and excited match.

Master Paints were fully supported by brilliance of their foreign player Manuel Caranza, who played key role in their tremendous triumph as he smashed in splendid seven goals from the winning side. Emerging polo player Sufi Muhammad Hashim also excelled with mallet and polo pony as contributed with a beautiful brace. From the losing team, Omar Asjad Malhi though played and thrashed in two tremendous goals and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi slammed in one goal, yet their efforts could not yield results for their team. Today (Thursday), two important matches of the tournament will be contested. At 2:30 pm, Team Nagina will vie against Team 4 Corps in the first match of the day while at 3:30 pm, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will compete against Platinum Homes team in the second match of the day.