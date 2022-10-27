Share:

LAHORE - The resource mobilization commit­tee which met here on Wednesday with Finance Minister Moh­sin Leghari in the chair underlined measures to be adopted by pro­vincial departments for revenue generation. Addressing the meet­ing, the finance minis­ter said that the govern­ment relied heavily on the revenue to improve the condition of public hospitals, schools and roads. He urged the departments to ensure the widening of the tax net to increase revenue. “Registration of vehi­cles plying on the roads should be made manda­tory in Punjab. The clo­sure of toll plazas should be abolished. Punjab Revenue Authority should prepare a nega­tive list instead of a pos­itive one. The inclusion of all services in the tax net will reduce the bur­den on taxpayers.