LAHORE - The resource mobilization committee which met here on Wednesday with Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari in the chair underlined measures to be adopted by provincial departments for revenue generation. Addressing the meeting, the finance minister said that the government relied heavily on the revenue to improve the condition of public hospitals, schools and roads. He urged the departments to ensure the widening of the tax net to increase revenue. “Registration of vehicles plying on the roads should be made mandatory in Punjab. The closure of toll plazas should be abolished. Punjab Revenue Authority should prepare a negative list instead of a positive one. The inclusion of all services in the tax net will reduce the burden on taxpayers.
