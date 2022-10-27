Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday indicated an increase of Rs 0.09 per unit in the power tariff of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) on account of Fuel Charges Adjustments (FCA) for September. NEPRA has conducted public hearing on the petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for tariff hike by Rs0.20 per unit on account of monthly FCA. The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqui. During the hearing, official of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) informed that payment of $85 million to coal suppliers is pending due to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) restrictions. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, the CPPA had claimed that the reference fuel charges for September 2022 were fixed at Rs9.9114 per unit while the actual fuel charges were recorded at Rs10.1160 per unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to collect Rs0.2046 per unit from the electricity consumers. However, after initial assessment of the data submitted by CPPA-G the increase will be Rs0.09 per unit, said NEPRA in a statement. According to data submitted to Nepra, total electricity of 12,877.82 GWh was generated in September 2022, at the cost of Rs127.630 billion. The net electricity delivered to Discos was 12,520.98 GWh at Rs126.662 billion, said the petition. As per the data, hydel generation was 4,403.81 GWh constituting 34.20 percent. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,449.20 GWh in September 2022 which was 11.25 percent of total generation at a price of Rs17.9796 per unit as prices of imported coal have increased substantially. Generation from HSD was zero. Generation from RFO was 1,080.48 GWh (8.39 percent of total generation) at Rs34.6142 per unit. Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,205.50 GWh (9.36 percent) at Rs10.7489 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,821.18 GWh (14.14 percent of total generation) at Rs26.0337 per unit. Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,265.51 GWh at Rs1.0391/unit (14.14 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 53.65 GWh at Rs21.8453 per unit. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 15.88 GWh at a price of Rs4.6741 per unit, generation from bagasse recorded at 34.03 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit. The energy generated from wind was recorded at 466.88 GWh, 3.63 percent of total generation and solar at 81.69 GWh, 0.63 percent of total generation in September 2022. The financial impact of the increase would be Rs1.3b which would be recovered from the consumers in November bills. The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, electric vehicles charging stations and K-Electric consumers. The authority would announce detailed decision after further assessment of the data.