Rawalpindi-To provide quality information and analyse plant diseases, pest management and nutrient deficiencies, National Entomological Reference Laboratory (NERL), Plant Pathology Laboratory and Entomological Entrepreneurship Hub (EEH) were inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was organized in this regard by the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at PMAS-AAUR.

The National Entomological Reference Laboratory will not only research but also support malaria/ dengue control programs with mosquito surveillance, directing insecticide applications, insecticides resistance monitoring, and mapping of potential disease-causing mosquitoes.

Plant Pathology laboratory aims to conduct research on different aspects for the identification and integrated management of plant diseases while EEH will empower youth by providing a place to explore and develop business ideas linking with market, companies and micro finance institutions.