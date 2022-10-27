Share:

FAISALABAD - Newly-appointed Divisional Commissioner Faisal­abad Muhammad Shahid Niaz has directed heads of various departments to accelerate pace of work for in-time completion of development schemes and said that no compromise would be made on quality of work.

During a briefing here on Wednesday, he said that the government was spending huge funds on development schemes only to provide maximum relief to the general public. Therefore, heads of the government departments were duty bound to uti­lise the funds judiciously and transparently.

They would also expedite pace of work for com­pletion of development schemes within stipulated time of period, he added.

Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the commissioner and said that total 2,581 development schemes were under execution across the division under various programmes including Annual Development Program, Sustain­able Development Goals Program and Sugarcane Cess Development Program.