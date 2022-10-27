LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking directions for quashing a case, registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab against Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and her mother. The single bench, comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, heard the petition, filed by Bushra Khan, mother of Farhat Shahzadi. A report on behalf of the ACE Punjab was submitted before the court at the start of the proceedings. A law officer submitted that the ACE had discharged the case against the petitioner and Farhat Shahzadi. He submitted that no investigation was required from both the accused any longer
