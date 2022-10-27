Share:

PESHAWAR - The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir would observe October 27 as Black Day to strongly condemn the forced and illegally occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and would demand UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir. Big protest demonstrations and rallies have been planned in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people of KP would express solidarity with Kashmiris. They would raise placards and banners to protest against illegal and forced occupation of IIOJK by India. On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people started with the landing of Indian occupation troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been further increased after Modi’s fascist government abolished the special status of IIOJK after revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution on August 5, 2019. October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day each year to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world including Pakistan to condemn forced occupation of the held valley. The transport and rickshaw unions of Peshawar have planned big protest demonstration in front of the Press Club in connection with the day. Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq told APP on Wednesday that the unlawful and illegal forced occupation of IIOJK by India was a clear violation of Pak-Indo partition plan, UN Charter and United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) besides international laws. Despite 75 years forced occupation, he said India had completely failed to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris in the held valley. “The indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into decisive stage after unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019.” He said these illegal acts had exposed real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and state-terrorism. Manzoor said August 5, 2019 illegal actions by India could not change the disputed status of IIOJK as it was an internationally recognised disputed territory and people of the held valley would decide about their future as promised to them by UN through its Security Council resolutions. Ambassador Manzoor said August 5 illegal actions had put the peace of entire South Asia at stake and another war on Kashmir between two nuclear armed neighbour countries would prove disastrous for the entire region