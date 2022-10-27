Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30 of the fiscal year 2022-23. While continuing its growth journey, the company has registered a 58 percent increase in its profit compared to the fiscal year 2021-22.

The OGDCL Board of Directors, in its meeting, has approved the financial results for the quarter. The OGDCL financial results show the company demonstrated a 58 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its profit, earning Rs53.3 billion in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to Rs33.63 billion in the same period last year. The company’s net sales clocked at Rs106.01 billion, up by 48 percent compared to Rs71.53 billion during FY22. The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs1.75 per share, i.e. 17 percent for the quarter that ended on September 30, according to OGDCL’s financial results. During the quarter, the company’s exploration costs declined by 32 percent on a year-on-year basis, arriving at Rs1.545 billion during the quarter as compared to 2.282 billion in the same period of the last year.

The finance and other income of the company was up by 70 percent year-on-year basis and settled at Rs18.5 billion versus Rs10.87 billion last year. The company booked effective taxation at 40 percent in the first quarter of FY23 compared to 36 percent last year. The taxation during this quarter includes a 4 percent super tax imposed on company profits during the period. The financial results reported the company’s earnings per share at Rs12.39 in the first quarter of FY23 compared to Rs7.82 in the first quarter of FY22.