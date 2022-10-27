Share:

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday reiterated its “full solidarity” with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right to self-determination, as they observed Black Day to mark the completion of 75 years of the Indian occupation of the IIOJK.

On the occasion, the OIC general secretariat, pursuant to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, urged India to halt and reverse the illegal and unilateral actions taken on August 5, 2019, according to a statement issued by the OIC secretariat in Jeddah.

The Muslim world body also called for the reversal of the subsequent Indian steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the territory and to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

The OIC demanded India to respect the basic human rights of the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Organization also reiterated its call on the international community to step up its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.