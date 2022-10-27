Share:

FAISALABAD - The mobile polio teams ad­ministered anti-polio drops to more than 0.7 million children during the recently concluded two-day vaccination campaign in the district.

The health department has set a target of vaccinating 1.4 million children across the district and constituted 4,869 teams, includ­ing mobile, fixed and transit to achieve the ‘cent per cent target’. Health department sources said here on Wednesday that 410,000 children were administered anti-polio drops on the first day of the drive, and 315,000 on the last day.

13 FARMERS BOOKED OVER STEALING WATER

Saddar police of Samundri area registered cases on Wednesday against 13 farmers over stealing irrigation water. According to ir­rigation department, during in­spection a team discovered that accused farmers were irrigating their fields from a breached wa­ter course. The team got regis­tered a case against farmer Sul­man, Sarfraz and eleven others. All of them belonged to chak 438-GB, Samundri.

22 CRIMINALS HELD, CON­TRABAND SEIZED

Police on Wednesday arrest­ed 22 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 2.5 kg hashish and 249 liter liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the po­lice arrested 7 persons and re­covered 4 pistols, one rifle and two guns from them.