Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimous­ly approved amendments in the women protec­tion against violence bill besides adopting a con­demnation resolution against the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabatin Khan presided over the assembly session which started with a delay of two hours and 55 minutes as usual. At the beginning of the meeting, the newly elected mem­bers of the Assembly Faisal Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangu and Malik Muzaffar took the oath of their membership from the Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan. Also, the Opposition pro­tested over suspen­sion of membership of its 18 members and demanded reversal of the speaker’s orders in this regard. Speaking on the point of order, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the Assembly could not be run without fol­lowing the relevant rules. Rana Iqbal complained that it had become a custom in the House that the Chair would not pay heed to Opposition’s call for lack of quorum. The speaker and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, however, disagreed with the Opposition members’ contention and maintained that it never happened that the Assembly sitting continued without quo­rum. The Opposition also agitated the issue of suspension of Assembly membership of 18 mem­bers of Muslim League-N for 15 days. Syed Hasan Murtaza of People’s Party said that the people in the constituencies of suspended members had been left unrepresented in the Assembly which was not fair. He demanded immediate reversal of their suspension orders. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari of the PTI said that when the PTI govern­ment was overthrown, party members were not allowed to speak in the House. “Until and unless, the suspended members of the PML-N apologize in writing over their rowdy behavior, they should not be allowed to sit in the House. Provincial Min­ister Hashim Dogar said that if the suspended members are allowed to return without apology, they will bring the ‘Band Baja’ (a musical instru­ment ) in the next assembly sitting.