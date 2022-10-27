Share:

UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for respect­ing and implementing in let­ter and spirit, the 1960 Indus Water Treaty between Paki­stan and India. Speaking at a meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the Unit­ed Nations, Ambassador Mu­nir Akram said, besides climate change, Pakistan’s water-vul­nerability is also flow from its status as a lower-ripari­an state.”He said Pakistan is among the top ten water scarce countries in the world, and has also been among the top ten cli­mate vulnerable countries. Am­bassador Akram said recur­rent spells of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, cyclones, and heat waves have taken a heavy toll on both life and prop­erty and adversely affected Pa­kistan’s economic growth