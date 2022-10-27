UNITED NATIONS - At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for respecting and implementing in letter and spirit, the 1960 Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India. Speaking at a meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram said, besides climate change, Pakistan’s water-vulnerability is also flow from its status as a lower-riparian state.”He said Pakistan is among the top ten water scarce countries in the world, and has also been among the top ten climate vulnerable countries. Ambassador Akram said recurrent spells of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, cyclones, and heat waves have taken a heavy toll on both life and property and adversely affected Pakistan’s economic growth
