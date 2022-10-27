Share:

Pakistan has expressed deep condolence over the loss of precious lives and injuries sustained in the deadly terrorist attack at a shrine in Shiraz, a city in Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson expressed solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief and express profound sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The spokesperson prayed for the swift recovery of those injured saying Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Armed men attacked Shah Cheragh shrine in the Iranian city of Sheeraz on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people, state news agency IRNA said, as security forces clashed with protesters marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

IRNA described the attackers as “terrorists”.

The attackers were in a car and shot at pilgrims and staff at the entrance to the shrine of Shah Cheragh, the agency quoted witnesses as saying. Police arrested two of the three “terrorists” and were looking for the third.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said several women and children were among the dead.