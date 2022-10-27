Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has urged the international community not to look away but solve the outstanding Kashmir dispute.

Addressing an event in connection with Black Day at the foreign office in Islamabad on Thursday, she said we must not allow the next generation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir live under subjugation. She reminded that the United Nations had accepted the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people seventy five years back.

The Minister of State said Kashmir runs in our blood and Pakistan will always stand by the Kashmiri people. She said our support and solidarity to Kashmiri people is abiding and we will not rest until we help the Kashmiri people secure their legitimate right to self-determination.

She said Pakistan will continue to raise voice for their rights at the international forums.

Hina Rabbani Khar highlighted in detail the Indian atrocities in the Illegally occupied Kashmir saying that there has been at least six hundred and ninety extra judicial killings there since 5th August 2019’s illegal and unilateral steps.

She said India’s settler colonial agenda is evident by the manner in which it is bringing illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory in complete contravention of international laws.

A walk was organized in Islamabad today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and attended by people belonging to different segments of the society including the parliamentarians.

The walk began from the foreign office and culminated at D-Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian oppression.

In her address on the occasion, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. She said Pakistan believes in a full diplomatic peaceful pressure for resolution of Kashmir dispute. She said Pakistan is fighting the case of Kashmiris on the basis of international laws and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Minister of State expressed satisfaction that an awareness is being seen regarding the rights of Kashmiri people at the world stage.

Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said this walk sends a message that Pakistan fully stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Paying glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, the Adviser said all sorts of Indian oppression has failed to weaken their resolve for right to self-determination.

A representative of APHC AJK Chapter thanked all the political and religious parties as well as the civil society for supporting the cause of Kashmir.