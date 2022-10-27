Share:

“They may fight with us, but they don’t fight for us.”

–Christopher Paolini

The between the United States, Soviet Union and Great Britain was signed as WW2 was coming to an end in 1943. In the declaration, all three powers assume responsibility of ensuring that the world is peaceful and that justice prevails. Accordingly, it is divided into two categories; war and peace. In war, they make promises that they, together, will destroy the German forces and that there is no nation that can deter them from this mission. They assert that they have a decided strategy which will be used and that victory will inevitably be theirs. In peace; the forces pledge that they will assume responsibility for settling all disputes and acting as an agent for a peaceful future, along with the UN. There will be no more terror or war and those nations that insist that extremist or violent values will be neutralized. They also state that they have surveyed the problems of the future through which they assume greater responsibility for predicting and preventing any situation that may lead to events similar to those that led to WW2. Towards the end, they welcome all peace-loving nations to join them secure the future of the world and enjoy the peace that follows.a