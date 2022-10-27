Share:

People showered flowers outside the house of senior slain journalist and anchorperson. Arshad Sharif after his mother wished for a memorable goodbye to her son.

In a video message released by the mother of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif on Wednesday, she asked everyone to make her son’s funeral memorable. She said in a trembling voice and teary eyes that she wants his funeral to be showered with flowers.

Furthermore, Arshad Sharif’s mother announced that the funeral prayer will be held at Faisal Masjid Islamabad at 2:00 pm on Thursday (today). She urged everyone to visit her residence before going to the mosque for funeral prayers.

The senior journalist was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”.