PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Cultural Heritage Trail project, which cost more than Rs6 million has failed to serve its purpose as it faces negligence of the authorities concerned. The 500-meter trail was constructed, with the renovation and preservation of the ancient architecture including shops and homes, and was meant to promote tourism and conserve the old architectural beauty of the area. Around 85 buildings on both sides of the Cultural Heritage Trail were revived and conserved as per the ancient architecture as a project that was completed four years ago. The trail starts from the Gor Gutri archaeological complex and ends at Ghenta Ghar (Clock Tower). The plantation that had been arranged along the trail has got spoiled as locals said that there was no Maali (gardener) to tend to it. The lights installed in the premises are also broken, while the underground electric supply system has also developed faults, with no-one to repair the issue. The main trail route and most of the benches along it are also in a state of utter confusion. Initially, it had been decided not to let the vehicular traffic play the trail and that the trail would only be used by pedestrians. However, later local residents objected to the pedestrian-only plan of the trail. The only thing that remains intact in the project is the food items that are sold by vendors, while the vehicular traffic and their pollution has turned the project a futile exercise. Discussing the issue, an official of Archaeology Department Bakht Muhammad said that initially the department had planned not to let vehicle ply the Heritage Trail. However, he said that later on they handed it over into the control of city district government, which he said allowed the entry of vehicle onto it.

“The tiles used in the construction of the trail were meant for pedestrians, not the vehicular traffic. But the decision to allow vehicles was taken by the city district government afterwards,” he added.