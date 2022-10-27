ISLAMABAD    -  Federal Minister for Fi­nance and Revenue Sena­tor Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that the pharma industry had agreed to provide paracetamol products at reduced prices.

He said this during a meet­ing with heads of pharmaceu­tical companies involved in the production of paracetamol products, a Finance Ministry press release said. The meet­ing was also attended by the SAPM on Finance Tariq Ba­jwa. The meeting reviewed the maximum retail price and shortage of paracetamol prod­ucts in the country and dis­cussed modalities for smooth supply and availability of paracetamol products in the markets at affordable rate. It was informed that rising im­port prices of pharmaceutical raw materials and increasing production costs are increas­ing the shortage of essential medicines in the market. The pharmaceutical heads de­manded a high increase in the prices of paracetamol prod­ucts to overcome the shortage. In order to resolve the issue of shortage of paracetamol prod­ucts and to support local man­ufacturers, the chair discussed in details with the stakehold­ers and following reduced prices of paracetamol prod­ucts have been agreed upon by the Pharma industry against their demanded prices. 

President approves appointment of Justice Athar Minullah as SC judge

The production of Paracetamol products has been started by the Phar­maceutical manufactur­ers. The Pharma industry agreed upon the reduced prices of paracetamol (plain) 500 mg tablet at Rs 2.35; paracetamol (extra) 500mg at Rs. 2.75 and Syrup at Rs. 117.6, which is almost half of the price increase demanded by them. The Pharma indus­try demanded the prices of paracetamol (plain) 500 mg tablet at Rs 2.67; paracetamol (extra) 500mg at Rs. 3.32 and Syrup at Rs. 117.6.