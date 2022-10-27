Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in the field of economy and emphasized greater engagement at leadership level, people-to-people contacts, and increased institutional linkages.

According to the PM Office, the prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug that focused on further strengthening of Pakistan-Egypt relations and the upcoming COP-27 in Egypt.

Recalling his telephonic talk with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of Egypt in the wake of climate-induced floods which caused devastation in Pakistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan looked forward to active participation, including as co-chair of the ‘High-level Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities’. Pakistan will also represent the Group of 77 and China at the COP-27.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy close and cordial ties rooted in shared values and perceptions. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.