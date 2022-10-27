Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China on November 1 at the head of a high-level delegation, in­cluding Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari to hold bilateral talks with the Chinese leadership.

The prime minister is undertak­ing the visit at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Coun­cil of the People’s Republic of China, the foreign ministry said here.

This would be the prime minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit China fol­lowing the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The prime minister’s vis­it represents the continuity of fre­quent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

The PM will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the All-Weath­er Strategic Cooperation Partner­ship and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to ad­vance the wide ranging bilateral co­operation agenda with the conclu­sion of a number of Memorandums of Understanding and Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) coopera­tion in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Com­mittee (JCC) today.

Pakistan owes China $23 billion in bilateral debt, of which it will re­quest for the rollover of SAFE depos­its and commercial loans totalling $6.3 billion.

Pakistan has already obtained $2.2 billion in loans during the July-Sep­tember quarter while Saudi Arabia has announced to roll over $3 bil­lion debt maturing in December this year. The country still needs to ar­range $29 billion and it is looking for a minimum of $6.3 billion to $7.2 bil­lion rollover from China in addition to any fresh lending