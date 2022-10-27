Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the international community not to turn a blind eye to Indian human rights violations in the heavily militarized illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his tweets on the occasion Black Day, he said on this day, India illegally, immorality and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

The Prime Minister said this day is a testament to Kashmiris' legendary courage and resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last seventy five years.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan pay rich tributes to Kashmiris and vow to deep standing by them in their just struggle. He stressed that freedom cannot be suppressed for long.