ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 650 points, a negative change of 1.54 percent, closing at 41,540.03 against 42,190.03 points on the last working day. A total of 265,421,430 shares were traded during the day as compared to 195,400,685 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.713 billion against Rs6.242 billion on the last trading day. Some 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 52 of them recorded gains, and 261 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,392,000 shares at Rs1.42 per share, G3 TechClassB with 14,521,000 shares at Rs0.02 per share, and K-Electric Ltd, 12,333,000 shares at Rs2.79 per share. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs800 per share price, closing at Rs11,480, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs54.90 rise in its per share price to Rs1,124.90. Reliance CottonXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs29 per share closing at Rs510, followed by Mari Petroleum with a Rs28.84 decline to close at Rs1,680 per share.