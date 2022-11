Share:

A court in Islamabad on Thursday granted bail to PTI leader Shibli Faraz in the case of violation of section 144.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal also ordered Shibli to deposit surety bond of Rs5, 000.

Counsel for the applicant told the court that all sections inserted in the case registered against his client were related to bailable offences.

Previously PTI leader’s bail plea had been rejected due to non-perusal of the case.