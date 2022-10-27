Share:

Prays to court to direct for judicial probe into acts of inhuman, de-grading treatment meted out to Shahbaz Gil, Senator Azam Khan Swati and MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Wednesday ap­proached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking judicial probe of inhuman and de-grading treat­ment meted out to party’s arrested leaders.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aam­er Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser former speaker National Assembly, Pervez Khat­tak, Ali Muhammad Khan and others. They filed the petition through Sher Afzal Khan Advocate and cited federation through Secretary Ministry of Interior and Director General (DG) Federal In­vestigation Agency (FIA) as respondents. They stated that with the advent of change of Federal Govt as a result of a conspiracy hatched by PDM and its collaborators, members of the Parlia­ment, especially those belonging to PTI, came across a monster of terror, deception, torture, humiliation, inhuman and degrading treatment at the hands of the respondents who were clan­destinely aided by the intelligence agencies.

The petitioners added that in pursuit of their political ends, the respondents have adopted such ignominious means for achievement of their po­litical aggrandizement and in the process commit­ted such heinous crimes that the time warn-turn and the Human Rights, Human dignity and Human conscious appears a hook. “In a series of incidents, parliamentarians hailing from PTI were arrested in fake cases and even the PTI Chief Imran Khan alone has been implicated in 28 criminal cases registered by the respondents over a span of three and half months,” added the petitioner’s counsel.

He continued that on a host of occasions, the PTI rallies were baton-charged, tear-gased and even bullets were sprayed over the participants who in­cluded women and children. As if all this was not enough, Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of PTI chairman, was mercilessly beaten, stripped off his clothes, sub­jected to torture over sensitive private parts and all this ghastly drama was played by the agencies who illegally took over the custody of Shahbaz Gill by the Islamabad Police. The counsel continued, “The stories of torture, inhumane and de-grading treat­ment inflicted over Shahbaz Gill were carried by the National Print and Electronic Media but the outlaw sleuths of the mighty agencies have continued per­petrating the acts of diabolical wantonness with impunity. Azam Swati, a 74 years old Senator from PTI was arrested by FIA in a fake case and again the old man was paraded naked in a big size hall by the cops of secret agencies who have again illegally taken over the custody of Swati from the FIA.” He further said that this malicious, unethical and criminal pur­suit against the PTI parliamentarians have continued unabatedly and next in line was Saleh Muhammad Khan PTI MNA from Manshehra who was arrested by respondents on the false charges of terrorism. He argued that the impugned acts committed by the re­spondents have seriously impaired the public faith in the notion of rule of law and in the majesty of Justice. Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct for judicial probe into the acts of inhuman and de-grading treat­ment meted out to Shahbaz Gil, Senator Azam Khan Swati and MNA Saleh Muhammad Khan by a judicial officer not below rank of District and Sessions Judge