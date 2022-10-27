Share:

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Thursday said that the PTI’s long march is not to topple any government.

In a video statement, the former PM said that the "real freedom" march is starting from Liberty Chowk on Friday at 11 o’clock, adding that this long march is not for any personal interest, and not to topple anyone’s government.

"PTI’s march is for true freedom after the freedom gained from the British because we want a country in which decisions are made by Pakistanis, not by foreign puppets," he added.

Imran Khan vowed that the PTI will continue to fight for real freedom until the doors of foreign conspiracies to get power are blocked.

Earlier, addressing the PTI social media team in Lahore, the former PM while exposing west hypocriscy on the Kashmir issue said that no one can speak against Israel in America because it is against their national interest, adding that millions of Kashmiris have been martyred, but west countries are unable to speak out on this issue.

"Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq hatched a foreign conspiracy to topple my government and through social media, showed every citizen what they did with the PTI government," Imran said.