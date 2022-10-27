Share:

Lahore - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously approved amendments in the women protection against violence bill besides adopting a condemnation resolution against the assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabatin Khan presided over the assembly session which started with a delay of two hours and 55 minutes as usual. At the beginning of the meeting, the newly elected members of the Assembly Faisal Khan Niazi, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Bhangu and Malik Muzaffar took the oath of their membership from the Speaker Muhammad Sabtain Khan. Also, the Opposition protested over suspension of membership of its 18 members and demanded reversal of the speaker’s orders in this regard. Speaking on the point of order, former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that the Assembly could not be run without following the relevant rules. Rana Iqbal complained that it had become a custom in the House that the Chair would not pay heed to Opposition’s call for lack of quorum. The speaker and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja, however, disagreed with the Opposition members’ contention and maintained that it never happened that the Assembly sitting continued without quorum. The Opposition also agitated the issue of suspension of Assembly membership of 18 members of Muslim League-N for 15 days. Syed Hasan Murtaza of People’s Party said that the people in the constituencies of suspended members had been left unrepresented in the Assembly which was not fair. He demanded immediate reversal of their suspension orders. Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari of the PTI said that when the PTI government was overthrown, party members were not allowed to speak in the House. “Until and unless, the suspended members of the PML-N apologize in writing over their rowdy behavior, they should not be allowed to sit in the House. Provincial Minister Hashim Dogar said that if the suspended members are allowed to return without apology, they will bring the ‘Band Baja’ (a musical instrument ) in the next assembly sitting. The Opposition walked out of the House in protest as the speaker did not commit to reverse his orders of suspending assembly membership of 18 PML-N members. Punjab Minister Ali Afzal Sahi presented a resolution condemning the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and demanding of the federal government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident. The resolution was unanimously approved. After completing the agenda, Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabatin Khan adjourned the sitting till 2 pm on November 10.