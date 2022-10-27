Share:

MELBOURNE-Ireland have caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by registering a five-run victory (DLS method) over England in Melbourne on Wednesday.

England were unable to gather much momentum during their chase of Ireland’s decent total of 157 and will rue the fact they were five runs short of the par score when the rain hit late at the MCG. The equation was 53 required from 33 deliveries when the players left the field and both teams would have been thinking they were well placed for victory when the heavens opened.

All-rounders Moeen Ali (24*) and Liam Livingstone (1*) had just started to find the boundary with ease, while Ireland knew they were well placed and only had to hold their nerve to prevail. It was a well-deserved win for Ireland and skipper Andy Balbirnie has to take much of the credit following his quickfire 62 off just 47 balls and some inspired bowling changes in reply.

Perhaps on a high after his brilliant half-century, Balbirnie rotated his bowlers expertly and England’s top-class batting line-up was never able to gather any momentum. Pacer Josh Little (2/16) did the damage with the new ball by removing both Jos Buttler (0) and Alex Hales (7), while Fionn Hand (1/17) bowled well in his first appearance in World Cup.

The good news for England is they can still recover and reach the semifinals, but the bad news is they are likely to have to defeat reigning champions Australia at the MCG on Friday if they are to do so. None of their batters handled the MCG pitch well, while Livingstone (3/17) and fellow all-rounder Sam Curran (2/30) were arguably the pick of the bowlers. Speedster Mark Wood (3/34) was expensive early as he consistently hit speeds greater than 150km/h and his match-up against David Warner, Aaron Finch and Co on Friday will be pivotal to the outcome of that clash.

While the loss by England was the major talking point to come out of the match, it would be unfair to Ireland not to mention how they now sit on their own road to a possible semi-final berth. Ireland’s net run rate is poor (-1.068), but the improving European side are now level on points with England and still in contention to pick up their own spot in the final four.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and Afghanistan had to settle with a point each as their Super12 encounter got washed out by rain. The Kiwis were coming into this contest on the back of a massive 89-run win against Australia while Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of England in their opening match.

This is the second Super12 encounter that had to be abandoned due to rain. Earlier, the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe on Monday also got called off due to frequent interruptions caused by rain.

Scores in brief

IRELAND 157 (Balbirnie 62, Wood 3-34, Livingstone 3-17) beat ENGLAND 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs (Malan 35, Little 2-16) by five runs on DLS method.