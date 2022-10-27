Share:

RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA has conducted the operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed 100 shops in five markets at Banni Stop and Mori Ghazan area on Chakri Road and four shops and one residential under construction building at Gulraiz Housing Scheme Rawalpindi, RDA spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said that the Building Control Wing RDA is continuing its anti-encroachment drive and conducting operations against violations, illegal unauthorized commercial cum residential buildings and land mafia in the city. He said that the LU&BC Wing’s staff including two Assistant Directors Building Control, Building Inspectors and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed above mentioned illegal commercial buildings.

He said that the owners of the above-mentioned properties have violated approved plans/ maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

He said that the owners of these illegal commercial buildings appeared before the Director LU&BC Muhammad Tahir Meo.