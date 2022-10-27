Share:

ISLAMABAD - PRCS chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari on Wednesday said that Red Crescent is well known for serving the humanity without discrimination and alleviating human suffering wherever it may be found. All branches of PRCS are diligently engaged in humanitarian endeavours and we will utilise all resources to strengthen our programmes and bring innovation in service delivery, PRCS chairman expressed these views during meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Branch Chairman Brig (Retd) Saleem Mehmood and Secretary Imran Rana at the National Headquarters in Islamabad. On the occasion, Brig (Retd) Saleem Mehmood congratulated Shahid Laghari on assuming the office and expressed good wishes. He briefed PRCS chairman regarding ongoing programmes and initiatives by PRCS GB Branch and about the timely and effective assistance provided to the families who were affected by the recent floods. Shahid Ahmed Laghari assured that PRCS National Headquarters would take all possible steps to make all PRCS branches more innovative, advanced and dynamic. He appreciated the efforts and actions undertaken by GB provincial branch to mitigate sufferings of flood-affected people. “PRCS GB efforts are highly commendable, the branch executed the flood response in timely manner and provided relief goods to the flood victims who were in dire need of it,” he added.