LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Education, Punjab, Murad Ras, participat­ed as a special guest,in the ceremony orga­nized regarding the appointment of Moni­toring and Evaluation Officers. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the role of these officials is to ensure prosperity and de­velopment of the de­partment. The job of M&EOs is specially en­trusted to the retired soldiers as they know how to discharge their responsibilities well and have spent a major part of their lives fol­lowing the rules and regulations. Murad Ras said that if correct information and facts reach us, it will help us to make better deci­sions for our children. It is important that all official do their job honestly and diligently after placement be­cause based on the in­formation you send us, we can take decisions for the better future of our students, he said.