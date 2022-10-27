LAHORE - Provincial Minister of Education, Punjab, Murad Ras, participated as a special guest,in the ceremony organized regarding the appointment of Monitoring and Evaluation Officers. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the role of these officials is to ensure prosperity and development of the department. The job of M&EOs is specially entrusted to the retired soldiers as they know how to discharge their responsibilities well and have spent a major part of their lives following the rules and regulations. Murad Ras said that if correct information and facts reach us, it will help us to make better decisions for our children. It is important that all official do their job honestly and diligently after placement because based on the information you send us, we can take decisions for the better future of our students, he said.
