At least three people including two women and a minor girl were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

According to details, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Usmanabad area of Lyari in Karachi suddenly caved in on Wednesday, burying four persons under the debris.

The local people with the help of the rescue teams retrieved the dead bodies of two women and a minor child from the rubble and one person was pulled out in injured condition. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital.