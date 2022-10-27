Share:

KARACHI-At least three people including two women and a minor girl were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday evening.

According to a private TV channel, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Usman Abad, Lyari area collapsed, burying four persons under the debris. The local people with the help of the rescue operations recovered the dead bodies of the women and a minor from the rubble. They also retrieved a man from the debris in an injured condition. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital .Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Zubaida, Asmeen, and Duryab an infant baby.