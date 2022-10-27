Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling coalition believes Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan wants to dictate terms rather than bringing any revolution through the long march as the ousted premier prepares to lock horns with the unity government.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan’s long march was not for any revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice. Tak­ing to Twitter, the former PM contended that “People have seen Imran Khan’s revo­lution in his four-year rule, and this long march is not for revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice.”

The PML-N leader said that “Imran Khan, who called others thieves, him­self proved to be the biggest thief in history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Tosha Khana (trea­sure-house) cases.” Pakistan People’s Party, the second largest party in the coalition government, has termed Imran Khan’s long march is aimless and designed to hide his alleged cor­ruption. Speaking to The Nation, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Imran Khan will gain nothing through the long march. “He has been exposed. The people will not support him anymore,” the PPP leader said. Bukhari said Imran Khan’s dream to force early elections will remain a dream. “The PPP is ready for elections but election cannot be called due to long marches,” he contended.

He said Imran Khan should wait for the general elections and see how many people support him. This week, Imran Khan announced that he will launch his long march against the gov­ernment from Novem­ber 28. “We will start our Haqeeqi Azadi (real independence) march from Liberty Chowk Lahore on Fri­day and will reach Islam­abad via GT Road with a sea of people,” Khan said. He added: “This long march is something far above politics, it is jihad (holy war). It will set the direction of Pakistan. This jihad will decide whether to become slave of thieves or not.”

The former prime minister, who was ousted from the office through no-confidence vote in April this year, has been demanding early fresh elections, claiming that his government was re­moved through a foreign conspiracy. PPP leader Shazia Marri, who is also the Federal Minister for Poverty Al­leviation, said Imran Khan was afraid of being “caught for more thefts.” “In Sindh, Asif Ali Zardari’s Jiyala (worker) reminded Imran Khan of his political standing. Another jiyala defeated him in Multan,” she maintained. She alleged Imran Khan should distribute Rs 14 billion among the rain and flood vic­tims and then go for the long march.

“Imran Khan is spreading evil and mischief. This conspiracy will fail,” she added. Street power has long played an important role in Pakistan’s political history, with thousands of protesters coordinating to periodically lay siege to Islamabad. Imran Khan disbanded a protest march by his supporters on May 26 after clashes with police out­side Pakistan’s Parliament, but threat­ened to “return” to Islamabad with the “entire nation” unless the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an election within six days.

Long marches, particularly over the past two decades, have come to be the catalyst that has led to change in gov­ernment. Underlying this tradition is the belief that changing political rep­resentatives can lead to some kind of overall political transformation. Ironi­cally, however, the leaders who have been at the forefront of the street movements have often ended up facing such movements themselves. Popular protests and demonstrations are not a new phenomenon in Pakistan. In 1968, one of the first mass uprisings — which included 10-15 million students and workers — erupted against the regime of Ayub Khan. Facing immense pressure, Ayub Khan resigned in 1969.

In 1977, a demonstration was launched by the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA), which sought the removal of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It eventually resulted in the ouster of Bhutto in a coup, un­der the orders of Gen Zia ul-Haq. On March 9, 2007, then President Pervez Musharraf suspended the Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry. This resulted in the first long march to Islamabad, with Justice Chaudhary and lawyer leaders de­manding his reinstatement.

The 2008 elections saw the resur­gence of the two major parties, the PPP and the PML-N. In the wake of mass discontent, Musharraf resigned the fol­lowing year. The new government led by the PPP, and with Asif Ali Zardari as President, did not reinstate the judges, however. The lawyers started their protest again in 2009, culminating in a nationwide long march to Islamabad. This protest was led by Nawaz Sharif, whose party, the PML-N had with­drawn from the government.