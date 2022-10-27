Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 95 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading to close at Rs220.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs219.73. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of US dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs221.5 and Rs223.7 respectively. The price of Euro against rupee jumped by Rs4.47 to close at Rs221.36 against the previous close of Rs216.89. The Japanese Yen lost three paisa to close at Rs1.50, whereas an increase Rs6.76 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs255.42 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs248.66. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 26 paisa and 22 paisa to close at Rs60.08 and Rs58.69 respectively.